Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

XYL traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $115.37. 6,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,250. Xylem has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

