XYO (XYO) Hits One Day Volume of $728,616.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $728,616.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

