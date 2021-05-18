Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $28,031.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.87 or 0.00594552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00206671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00267777 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005378 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,147,144 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.