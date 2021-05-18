Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.