YF Link Tops One Day Volume of $196,793.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $213.84 or 0.00497537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $196,793.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

