YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $1.33 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,583,789 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

