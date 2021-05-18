Yield Protocol Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $532,521.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.