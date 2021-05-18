Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 2.8% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.06. 6,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,378. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,077.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $650.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.64.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.