Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires 40,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 7.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. 336,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,570,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

