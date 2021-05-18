Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,490 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Genetron comprises approximately 1.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Genetron worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Genetron Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

