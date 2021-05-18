Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,229,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

