Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 4.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 313,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,696,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.95 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

