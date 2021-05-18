Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 230,000 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000. Spirit Airlines accounts for about 2.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,276. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

