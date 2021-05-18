yOUcash (YOUC) Hits One Day Volume of $53,142.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $146.07 million and $53,142.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.