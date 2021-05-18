Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post $362.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.60 million and the highest is $397.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $18.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

