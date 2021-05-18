Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.20. Comerica posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. 1,502,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,151. Comerica has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

