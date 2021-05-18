Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.63 million and the lowest is $50.26 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $210.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

