Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

