Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). GFL Environmental also reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

