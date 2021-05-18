Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 629,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

