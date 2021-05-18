Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $98.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the highest is $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $448.88 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

