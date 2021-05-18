Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $165.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.60 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,932.02 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,725. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

