Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $131.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.31 billion and the lowest is $128.95 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $544.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.76 billion to $556.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $558.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $572.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.77. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

