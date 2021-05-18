Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.90). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ZNTL traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 227,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,717. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.