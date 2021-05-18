Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 75,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,585. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $544,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

