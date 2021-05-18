Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

ADM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. 1,956,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,137. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after buying an additional 249,186 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

