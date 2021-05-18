Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report $56.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.37 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 478.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $258.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,510,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

