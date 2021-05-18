Zacks: Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 143.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 162.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 54,047 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

