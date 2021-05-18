Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.08. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $288.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

