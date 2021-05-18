Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report $11.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 619.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 51.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 438,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 148,468 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

