Zacks: Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. 976,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,558. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

