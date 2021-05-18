Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post sales of $307.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CCMP. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

