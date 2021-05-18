Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.31. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.40. 1,717,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,132. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

