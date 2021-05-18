Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Announce $2.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.63. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,816 shares of company stock worth $7,566,462. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.05. 825,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

