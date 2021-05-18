Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,348. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

