Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $1.85 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

