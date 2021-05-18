Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post $17.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $71.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

