Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

AVXL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 763,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $799.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.70.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

