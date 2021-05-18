Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.31.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $89.49 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

