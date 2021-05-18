Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

