Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.