Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.40. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 708,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,833 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

