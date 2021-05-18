Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.50 Million

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce $570.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,583,553 shares of company stock valued at $98,629,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

