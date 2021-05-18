Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediWound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MDWD stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. MediWound has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.