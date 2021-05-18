Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to announce $5.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $21.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NVO opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

