Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.08 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 453,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,606. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

