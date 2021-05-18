Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.41. 715,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,026. Universal Display has a one year low of $143.27 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $227.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 128.5% during the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

