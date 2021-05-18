Zap (ZAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $780,600.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Zap has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and $780,600.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

