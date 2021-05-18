Zcoin Price Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.37 or 0.07849600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.36 or 0.02535326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00686114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00204053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.93 or 0.00789370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.00676892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00581444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

