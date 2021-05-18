Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.61. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

